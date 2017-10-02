FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Conifer Holdings announces reinsurance agreement with Swiss Re 
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Conifer Holdings announces reinsurance agreement with Swiss Re 

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Conifer Holdings Inc

* Conifer Holdings announces reinsurance agreement with Swiss Re; debt re-financing and management equity infusion

* Conifer Holdings Inc - ‍company expects book value per share to be approximately $6.22 at September 30, 2017​

* Conifer Holdings - ‍strengthened reserve position through agreement to cover loss development of upto $17.5 million in excess of stated reserves as of June 30

* Conifer Holdings Inc - ‍agreement, which will be reflected in conifer’s Q3 2017 financial statements as a retroactive reinsurance agreement​

* Conifer Holdings Inc - ‍agreement will result in a one-time charge to ceded premiums of $7.2 million, or approximately $0.84 per common share​

* Conifer Holdings Inc - ‍it has $5 million in commitments through issuance of common equity through a private placement at a price of $6.25 per share​

* Conifer Holdings Inc - estimated catastrophe pre-tax losses incurred during Q3 of approximately $4.5 million, net of expected reinsurance recoveries​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.