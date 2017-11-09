FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conifex announces qtrly ‍net income per share $0.23​
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 1:22 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Conifex announces qtrly ‍net income per share $0.23​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Conifex Timber Inc

* Conifex announces strong third quarter results

* Conifex Timber Inc - Qtrly ‍net income per share $0.23​

* Conifex Timber Inc - Qtrly ‍​sales $120.3 million versus $104.1 million

* Conifex Timber Inc - ‍Will initially operate ed mill on a one-shift basis & expect to ramp-up production to about 90% of capacity by dec 2018​

* Conifex Timber -‍ Expect that uncertainty around softwood lumber dispute to contribute to further volatility in U.S. market conditions & pricing​

* Conifex Timber Inc - ‍Expect lumber demand and pricing to continue to remain solid in chinese and japanese markets through balance of year​

* Conifex Timber Inc - ‍Expect further strengthening of WSPF prices early in Q4 of 2017​

* Conifex Timber - ‍Through closing months of 2017, expect demand in U.S. and Canadian lumber markets to improve average benchmark Western SPF prices​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
