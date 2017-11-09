BRIEF-Conifex announces qtrly ‍net income per share $0.23​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Conifex Timber Inc
* Conifex announces strong third quarter results
* Conifex Timber Inc - Qtrly net income per share $0.23
* Conifex Timber Inc - Qtrly sales $120.3 million versus $104.1 million
* Conifex Timber Inc - Will initially operate ed mill on a one-shift basis & expect to ramp-up production to about 90% of capacity by dec 2018
* Conifex Timber - Expect that uncertainty around softwood lumber dispute to contribute to further volatility in U.S. market conditions & pricing
* Conifex Timber Inc - Expect lumber demand and pricing to continue to remain solid in chinese and japanese markets through balance of year
* Conifex Timber Inc - Expect further strengthening of WSPF prices early in Q4 of 2017
* Conifex Timber - Through closing months of 2017, expect demand in U.S. and Canadian lumber markets to improve average benchmark Western SPF prices