Feb 16 (Reuters) - Conifex Timber Inc:

* CONIFEX ANNOUNCES STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.30

‍REVENUES WERE $132.7 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 VERSUS $102.0 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016