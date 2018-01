BRIEF-Connect Group Provides Update On Disposal Of Books Division

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc:

* UPDATE ON THE DISPOSAL OF THE BOOKS DIVISION

* ‍DISPOSAL WAS CONDITIONAL ONLY ON ANTI-TRUST MERGER APPROVAL FROM GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE WHICH WAS SUBSEQUENTLY RECEIVED JAN 17

* ‍SPA IS NOW UNCONDITIONAL AND UNDER ITS TERMS COMPLETION IS OBLIGED TO OCCUR BY 31 JANUARY 2018 AT LATEST​

* HAS BEEN NOTIFIED BY A LETTER RECEIVED

* ON JAN 21 2018 STATING, INTER ALIA, THAT AURELIUS OMEGA ”CAN NO LONGER COMPLETE ON CURRENT TERMS​

* ‍HAS SOUGHT URGENTLY TO CLARIFY AURELIUS' POSITION‎, INCLUDING LEGAL BASIS, IF ANY, UPON WHICH IT PURPORTS NOT TO COMPLETE ON TRANSACTION​