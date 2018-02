Feb 15 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc:

* DISPOSAL OF BOOKS DIVISION TO AURELIUS

* DISPOSAL OF BOOKS DIVISION TO AURELIUS

* ‍HAS AGREED REVISED TERMS AND COMPLETED DISPOSAL OF ITS BOOKS DIVISION​

* ‍DEAL FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF £6M WHICH WAS PAID AT COMPLETION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)