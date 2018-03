March 7 (Reuters) - Connecticut Water Service Inc:

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC. NAMES DAVID C. BENOIT PRESIDENT AND CEO AND ROBERT J. DOFFEK CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TREASURER AND CONTROLLER

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC - ‍RICHARD KNOWLTON WILL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY'S MAINE OPERATING SUBSIDIARY, MAINE WATER COMPANY​