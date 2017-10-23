FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Conn's Inc provides business update post Hurricane Harvey and third quarter guidance
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 23, 2017 / 9:33 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Conn's Inc provides business update post Hurricane Harvey and third quarter guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Conn’s Inc

* Conn’s Inc provides business update post Hurricane Harvey and third quarter guidance

* Conn’s Inc - ‍same store sales during Aug, Sept affected by approximately 100 lost selling days and reduced traffic associated with Hurricane Harvey​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍finance charges and other revenues for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 are expected to be between $80 million and $83 million​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍company expects same store sales for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 to be down 5.0 pct to 9.0 pct​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 company anticipates retail gross margin to be between 39.0 pct and 39.5 pct​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍SG&A expenses for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 will include approximately $1.5 million of one-time hurricane related costs​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍provision for bad debts for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 is expected to be between $56.0 million and $61.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.