BRIEF-Conn's Inc provides business update post Hurricane Harvey and third quarter guidance

* Conn’s Inc provides business update post Hurricane Harvey and third quarter guidance

* Conn’s Inc - ‍same store sales during Aug, Sept affected by approximately 100 lost selling days and reduced traffic associated with Hurricane Harvey​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍finance charges and other revenues for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 are expected to be between $80 million and $83 million​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍company expects same store sales for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 to be down 5.0 pct to 9.0 pct​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 company anticipates retail gross margin to be between 39.0 pct and 39.5 pct​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍SG&A expenses for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 will include approximately $1.5 million of one-time hurricane related costs​

* Conn's Inc - ‍provision for bad debts for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 is expected to be between $56.0 million and $61.0 million​