BRIEF-ConocoPhillips Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.32

Feb 1 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips:

* REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS; INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7.5 PERCENT AND PLANNED 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES TO $2 BILLION; ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 YEAR-END RESERVES AND BOLT-ON TRANSACTION IN ALASKA

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32

* FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 1,195 TO 1,235 MBOED

* GUIDANCE FOR 2018 PRODUCTION AND OPERATING EXPENSES AND 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING COST IS $5.7 BILLION.

* ‍BOARD APPROVED A 7.5 PERCENT INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, FROM 26.5 CENTS TO 28.5 CENTS PER SHARE​

* COMPANY‘S 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IS $5.5 BILLION

* PRODUCTION EXCLUDING LIBYA FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS 1,219 MBOED, A DECREASE OF 368 MBOED COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 1,180 TO 1,220 MBOED

* PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EXCLUDES LIBYA.

* QTRLY TOTAL REALIZED PRICE WAS $46.10 PER BOE, COMPARED WITH $32.93 PER BOE IN Q4 OF 2016

* ‍SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM TO ACQUIRE 22 PERCENT NONOPERATED INTEREST IN WESTERN NORTH SLOPE OF ALASKA, IN ALPINE PIPELINE

* DEAL WITH ANADARKO IS FOR $400 MILLION IN CASH, BEFORE CUSTOMARY ADJUSTMENTS​

* ‍IN 2017, GROSS DAILY PRODUCTION FROM ASSETS ACQUIRED UNDER ANADARKO DEAL WAS 63 THOUSAND BOE PER DAY​

* ‍IN 2017, GROSS DAILY PRODUCTION FROM ASSETS ACQUIRED UNDER ANADARKO DEAL WAS 63 THOUSAND BOE PER DAY​

* WILL ALSO HAVE 100 PERCENT INTEREST IN ABOUT 1.2 MILLION ACRES OF EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT LANDS​ UNDER ANADARKO DEAL