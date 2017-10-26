BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says committed to returns-focused strategy regardless of oil price

Oct 26 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips

* Says committed to returns-focused strategy regardless of commodity price improvement

* Says plans to exceed original oil production forecast despite capital budget cut

* Says no water-borne oil exports from United States in third quarter

* Says ‘quite possible’ might see quarterly distribution from Australia Pacific LNG joint venture in fourth quarter

* Says does plan to start cutting stake in Cenovus Energy Inc after lock-up period ends in November

* Says currently producing more than 30,000 barrels/day of oil in Libya

* Says all gas from Australia Pacific LNG that’s not sold domestically is under long-term contracts to customers in China and Japan

* Says some Australia Pacific LNG customers exercised right to not take up to 10 percent of contracted cargos, making some LNG available for spot sale in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)