BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says Q3 earnings per share $0.34

Oct 26 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips-
* ConocoPhillips reports third-quarter 2017 results; lowers capital guidance and delivers on strategic and operational targets; strong momentum going into November analyst and investor meeting
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* ConocoPhillips - lowering full-year 2017 expected capital expenditures to $4.5 billion, a 10 percent reduction from initial guidance
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ConocoPhillips - production excluding Libya for Q3 of 2017 was 1,202 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboed), a decrease of 355 mboed
* ConocoPhillips - in Alaska, First Well was spud at 1h news, which remains on track for first oil by year-end
* ConocoPhillips - maintaining FY production guidance despite impacts from Hurricane Harvey
* ConocoPhillips - during quarter, Eagle Ford production was impacted by 15 MBOED from Hurricane Harvey, but was fully restored by quarter end
* ConocoPhillips - expects to reduce debt to less than $20 billion by year-end 2017
* ConocoPhillips - expects full-year share repurchases of $3 billion
* ConocoPhillips - qtrly total realized price was $39.49 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE), compared with $29.78 per BOE in q3 of 2016
* ConocoPhillips - expect over $16 billion of dispositions during 2017
* ConocoPhillips - production from Libya was 24 MBOED for quarter
* ConocoPhillips - “while outlook for commodity prices has improved, we remain committed” to disciplined strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: