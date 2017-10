Oct 25 (Reuters) - CONSILIUM AB:

* HAS SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED HYBRID BONDS OF SEK 200 MILLION

* CONSILIUM AB - INITIALLY, SEK 200 MILLION WAS ISSUED AT VARIABLE COUPON RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 6.0% UNTIL FIRST REDEMPTION DATE