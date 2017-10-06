FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Consistent efficacy and safety profile observed in new analyses of OASIS-1 phase 3 study of omadacycline
#Regulatory News
October 6, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Consistent efficacy and safety profile observed in new analyses of OASIS-1 phase 3 study of omadacycline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Consistent efficacy and safety profile observed in new analyses of OASIS-1 phase 3 study of omadacycline in patients with difficult to treat comorbid conditions

* Paratek - ‍in mITT analysis population, omadacycline achieved primary efficacy endpoint of statistical non-inferiority versus linezolid​

* Paratek pharmaceuticals - ‍omadacycline was safe and generally well tolerated in patients with chronic kidney disease​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

