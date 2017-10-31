BRIEF-Consol Energy board of directors gives final approval to separation of the coal and E&P businesses

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc
* Consol Energy board of directors gives final approval to separation of the coal and E&P businesses; board authorizes increase to share repurchase program
* Consol Energy Inc - board approved an increase in aggregate amount of repurchase plan to $450 million
* Consol Energy - stockholders to get one share of common stock of Coalco for every 8 shares of Consol stock held as of close of business on Nov. 15
* Consol Energy Inc - in connection with distribution, Consol Energy will change its name to CNX Resources Corporation
* Consol Energy Inc - Consol Energy will retain its ticker symbol “CNX” on New York Stock Exchange
* Consol Energy - Consol Mining Corporation to change name to Consol Energy Inc, and stock will trade on NYSE under ticker symbol “CEIX”
* Consol Energy Inc - CNX Coal Resources LP will change its name to Consol Coal Resources LP
* Consol Energy - CNX Coal Resources to change NYSE ticker symbol to “CCR” from “CNXC”, and common units will continue to be listed on NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)