FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Consolidated Communications elects former CEO as non-executive chairman of board
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
Breakingviews
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
WORLD
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 3, 2017 / 12:47 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications elects former CEO as non-executive chairman of board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

* Consolidated Communications - ‍on Oct. 30, board elected, effective as of Jan. 1, 2018, former CEO Robert J. Currey to non-executive position of chairman of board​

* Consolidated Communications - ‍effective as of effective date, Currey will transition from his role to non-executive chairman of board​ - SEC filing

* Consolidated communications- as non-executive chairman of board, Currey will continue service as director but will no longer be officer or employee of co​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.