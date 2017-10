Sept 20 (Reuters) - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corp

* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces delisting on the Toronto Stock Exchange and listing on NEX

* Says new trading symbol for CHCI’s shares is CXA.H

* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corp - ‍Effective at opening of trading on Thursday, September 21, 2017, shares of CHCI will commence trading on NEX​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: