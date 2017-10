Oct 24 (Reuters) - Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co:

* CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS TWO MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENTS

* CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND - ‍SOLD 2 MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENTS SECURED BY EQUITY INTERESTS IN ATLANTA, DALLAS WITH TOTAL PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF $15 MILLION​

* CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO - ‍APPROXIMATELY $15.0 MILLION OF PROCEEDS, NET OF TRANSACTION COSTS, WILL BE USED TO PAY DOWN COMPANY'S CREDIT FACILITY​