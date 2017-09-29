FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Constantin Medien assuming group sales of between EUR 250 mln and EUR 280 mln
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 29, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Constantin Medien assuming group sales of between EUR 250 mln and EUR 280 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG

* DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG: forecast adjustment for full year 2017. Structured, competitive bidding process ended: no sale of Sport1 GmbH and Sport1 Media GmbH

* Deconsolidation of Highlight Communications AG resulted in an unscheduled, non-cash, non-recurring income of EUR 37.3 million

* Management board currently assuming group sales of between EUR 250 million and EUR 280 million (previously between EUR 480 million and EUR 520 million)

* Expects total higher group result attributable to shareholders between EUR 7.0 million and EUR 10.0 million

* Board today decided to end structured, competitive bidding process regarding possible sale of of Sport1 GmbH and Sport1 Media GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.