BRIEF-Constantin Medien assuming group sales of between EUR 250 mln and EUR 280 mln

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG

* DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG: forecast adjustment for full year 2017. Structured, competitive bidding process ended: no sale of Sport1 GmbH and Sport1 Media GmbH

* Deconsolidation of Highlight Communications AG resulted in an unscheduled, non-cash, non-recurring income of EUR 37.3 million

* Management board currently assuming group sales of between EUR 250 million and EUR 280 million (previously between EUR 480 million and EUR 520 million)

* Expects total higher group result attributable to shareholders between EUR 7.0 million and EUR 10.0 million

* Board today decided to end structured, competitive bidding process regarding possible sale of of Sport1 GmbH and Sport1 Media GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: