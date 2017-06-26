BRIEF-Constantin Medien reports annual financial statements

June 26 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien Ag
* For FY 2016 sales will presumably be at EUR 565.7 million, ebit at EUR 39.5 million
* Annual financial statements with a net loss of presumably EUR 2.1 million / group earnings attributable to shareholders however in line with forecast
* At level of annual financial statements, Constantin Medien AG will presumably close 2016 financial year with a net loss of EUR 2.1 million
* All projections for consolidated financial statements of 2016 financial year will presumably be reached or exceeded
* For FY 2016 earnings attributable to shareholders will be presumably at EUR 8.3 million (forecast: EUR 6 million to EUR 9 million)
