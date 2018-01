Jan 23 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien Ag:

* DGAP-NEWS: CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG: TAKEOVER BID BY HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG AND STUDHALTER INVESTMENT AG SUCCESSFUL

* ‍HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS,STUDHALTER INVESTMENT SAID APPROX. 38.44 PERCENT OF CO‘S SHARES TENDERED AS PART OF VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID​

* ‍ALL ANTITRUST APPROVALS HAVE BEEN OBTAINED​