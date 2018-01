BRIEF-Constellation Software's Harris Operating Group Acquires Acceo Solutions

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc:

* CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE’S HARRIS OPERATING GROUP ACQUIRES ACCEO SOLUTIONS

* CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC - PURCHASE PRICE IS CDN $250 MILLION

* CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC - SUBSEQUENT TO COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, CONSTELLATION EXPECTS TO FINANCE ACCEO ACQUISITION ON A STAND-ALONE BASIS

* CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC - UNIT COMPLETED AN AGREEMENT WITH ACCEO SOLUTIONS INC AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS, TO PURCHASE ASSETS AND SHARES OF ACCEO