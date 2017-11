Nov 2 (Reuters) - Constellium Nv:

* CONSTELLIUM PRICES NOTES OFFERING

* ‍PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 AND EUR 400 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026​

* ‍DOLLAR NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, AND EURO NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 4.250% PER ANNUM​

* ‍NOTES WILL BE GUARANTEED ON A SENIOR UNSECURED BASIS BY CERTAIN OF COMPANY'S SUBSIDIARIES​