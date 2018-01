Jan 4 (Reuters) - CMS Energy Corp:

* CONSUMERS ENERGY STARTS OPERATIONS OF CROSS WINDS® ENERGY PARK II IN MICHIGAN‘S THUMB

* CMS ENERGY CORP - ‍PHASE III PLANS HAVE BEEN APPROVED FOR CONSUMERS ENERGY‘S CROSS WINDS ENERGY PARK BY COLUMBIA AND AKRON TOWNSHIPS​

* CMS ENERGY CORP - ‍FINAL PHASE OF PARK EXPECTED TO GO INTO COMMERCIAL OPERATION IN 2020​