Sept 29 (Reuters) - CONSUS COMMERCIAL PROPERTY AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: CONSUS COMMERCIAL PROPERTY AG ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES 50-PERCENT EQUITY INVESTMENT IN CG GRUPPE BY OVERWHELMING MAJORITY

* ‍AGM ADOPTS RESOLUTION TO CHANGE COMPANY NAME TO CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG​