Nov 6 (Reuters) - CONSUS COMMERCIAL PROPERTY AG:

* ‍GUIDANCE OF EUR 280-290 MILLION DEVELOPMENT FOR RUN-RATE 2020 EBITDA ACCORDING TO PLANNING​

* ‍HAS COMPLETED INTEGRATION OF CG GRUPPE​

* ‍STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER AGGREGATE HOLDING S.A. HOLDS 69.7% STAKE POST-MERGER​