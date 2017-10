Sept 27 (Reuters) - CONSUS COMMERCIAL PROPERTY AG:

* ‍OUTLOOK: CONSUS IS FORECASTING A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUES AND OPERATING EBIT FOR H2 2017​

* ‍PROFITS OF EUR 5.1 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017​

* ‍AS COMPANY WAS RECENTLY RE-ORIENTED THERE ARE NO COMPARABLE FIGURES AVAILABLE FOR H1 2016​

* ‍ACCORDING TO IFRS ACCOUNTING, COMPANY‘S H1 EBIT TOTALED EUR 9.1 MILLION​

* H1 ‍RENTAL INCOME OF AROUND EUR 1.1 MILLION​

* H1 ‍INCOME OF EUR 10.4 MILLION FROM FIRST-TIME VALUATION OF PROPERTIES​