Jan 24 (Reuters) - Container Corporation Of India Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.89 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.86 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER PROFIT WAS 2.24 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 16.40 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 13.14 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DECLARED DIVIDEND OF 9.60 RUPEES PER SHARE