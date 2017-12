Dec 22 (Reuters) - Container Corporation Of India Ltd :

* ENTERED STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH PUNJAB STATE WAREHOUSING CORP (PSWC) FOR PSWC‘S CONTAINER FREIGHT STATION‍​

* CO WILL EQUIP, OPERATE, MANAGE, MAINTAIN AND MARKET BUSINESS ACTIVITIES AT PSWC'S CONTAINER FREIGHT STATION‍​