14 days ago
BRIEF-Container Store Inc currently seeking opportunities to amend its credit agreement, dated april 6, 2012
Featured
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Container Store Inc currently seeking opportunities to amend its credit agreement, dated april 6, 2012

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Container Store Group Inc

* Container Store Group - Container Store Inc, unit of co, currently seeking opportunities to amend its credit agreement, dated april 6, 2012

* Container Store Group Inc says amend its credit agreement to extend current maturity date of april 6, 2019 - SEC filing

* Container Store Group Inc - expects interest rate on borrowings under senior secured term loan facility will increase in connection with any amendment Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2eNBmUl] Further company coverage:

