Feb 23 (Reuters) - Contango Income Generator Ltd:

* ‍H1 REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $7.3 MILLION, UP 9.7%

* SECOND QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 HAS BEEN DECLARED AT $0.016 PER SHARE

* H1 ‍NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE UP 9.0% TO $4.9 MILLION ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: