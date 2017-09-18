FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Contango updates southern delaware basin operations and impact of hurricane harvey
September 18, 2017 / 2:50 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Contango updates southern delaware basin operations and impact of hurricane harvey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Contango Oil & Gas Co

* Contango updates southern delaware basin operations and impact of hurricane harvey

* Contango Oil & Gas-‍as a result hurricane harvey, certain of co's wells were temporarily shut-in for precautionary reasons​

* Contango Oil & Gas Co - ‍hurricane harvey impact on Q3 production is estimated at approximately 1.3 mmcfe per day for quarter​

