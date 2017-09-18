BRIEF-Contango updates southern delaware basin operations and impact of hurricane harvey

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Contango Oil & Gas Co

* Contango updates southern delaware basin operations and impact of hurricane harvey

* Contango Oil & Gas-‍as a result hurricane harvey, certain of co’s wells were temporarily shut-in for precautionary reasons​

* Contango Oil & Gas Co - ‍hurricane harvey impact on Q3 production is estimated at approximately 1.3 mmcfe per day for quarter​