Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ricebran Technologies

* Continental Grain Company acquires a 16 pct equity interest in Ricebran Technologies

* Ricebran Technologies - ‍continental Grain Co to buy 2.7 million shares of co’s common stock from co for $2.9 million​

* Ricebran Technologies - ‍total number of shares issued to Continental grain co represents 16% of RBT's issued and outstanding common stock​