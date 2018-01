BRIEF-Continental Holdings Says Unit To Sell 50% Of Wealth Plus

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Continental Holdings Ltd:

* APPLICATION MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES OF CO ON STOCK EXCHANGE FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 25 JAN

* UNIT TO SELL 50 PCT OF ISSUED SHARES OF WEALTH PLUS AND 50 PCT OF SHAREHOLDER LOANS OWING BY WEALTH PLUS​

* CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT HK$1,308 MILLION

* GROUP EXPECTS TO RECORD GAIN FROM DISPOSAL (BEFORE TAX AND EXPENSES) OF ABOUT HK$439 MILLION

* ‍CONSIDERATION SHALL BE SETTLED IN CASH