BRIEF-Continental Resources Q2 loss per share $0.17

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc
* Continental resources reports second quarter 2017 results and updates full-year guidance
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.17
* Continental resources inc - sees fy2017 annual production 230,000 to 240,000 boe per day
* Continental resources inc - sees fy2017 exit rate production 260,000 to 275,000 boe per day
* Continental resources inc - sees fy2017 capital expenditures, non-acquisition, $1.75 to $1.95 billion
* Continental resources - q2 2017 total production totaled 226,213 boe per day versus 219,323 boe per day last year
* Continental resources inc - “for q3 we are projecting production to be 58% oil as additional bakken and springer wells are completed”
* Continental resources - reduced 2017 guidance for production expense/boe, now expected to be in a range of $3.50 to $3.90 per boe for year
* Continental resources inc - also reduced its g&a guidance for 2017; total g&a expense is expected to be $1.85 to $2.35 per boe for 2017