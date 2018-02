Feb 21 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc:

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.25

* QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 286,985 BOE PER DAY (59% OIL) AVERAGE, UP 37% OVER Q4 2016

* Q1 2018 PRODUCTION IS ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN 285,000 AND 290,000 BOE PER DAY

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,047.2 MILLION VERSUS $549.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: