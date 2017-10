BRIEF-ContourGlobal L.P. intention to float on the London Stock Exchange

Oct 12 (Reuters) - CONTOURGLOBAL L.P.:

* CONTOURGLOBAL L.P. - INTENTION TO FLOAT ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

* CONTOURGLOBAL L.P. - ‍INTENDS THAT A NEW COMPANY WHOLLY OWNED BY CONTOURGLOBAL L.P. WILL APPLY FOR ADMISSION OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES,​

* CONTOURGLOBAL L.P. - ‍EXPECTED THAT ADMISSION WILL OCCUR IN NOVEMBER 2017​

* CONTOUR GLOBAL INTENDS TO RAISE PRIMARY PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION AT IPO​

* CONTOURGLOBAL - ‍OFFER MAY INCLUDE PARTIAL SALE OF SHARES HELD BY CONTOURGLOBAL L.P, CONTOUR MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, CERTAIN MANAGEMENT INDIVIDUALS​

* CONTOURGLOBAL L.P. - IN CONNECTION WITH IPO, SANTO DOMINGO FAMILY ARE CONTEMPLATING INCREASING THEIR CURRENT INTEREST IN CONTOURGLOBAL​

* CONTOURGLOBAL L.P. - ‍IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ADMISSION, COMPANY EXPECTS TO HAVE A FREE FLOAT OF AT LEAST 25% OF ITS ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL​

* CONTOURGLOBAL - ‍GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AND J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ARE ACTING AS JOINT SPONSORS, JOINT GLOBAL CO- ORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS​ (Bengaluru Newsroom)