BRIEF-Control4 Corp reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Control4 Corp

* Control4 reports financial results for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $66.3 million to $68.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $242.5 million to $244.5 million

* Q3 revenue rose 17 percent to $64.7 million

* Control4 Corp - ‍control4 expects non-GAAP net income for q4 of 2017 to be between $9.2 million and $10.2 million or between $0.33 and $0.37 per diluted share​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $66.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: