Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shenyang Machine Tool Co Ltd:

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL 29.39 PERCENT RETURN OF EQUITY IN THE COMPANY TO CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK‘S TIEXI BRANCH FOR 1.0 BILLION YUAN ($151.20 million)

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER WILL USE THE CAPITAL TO BUY COMPANY'S NON I5 INTELLECTUAL BUSINESS RELATED ASSETS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2B3ARzo Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6138 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)