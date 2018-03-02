FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 2, 2018 / 1:47 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Controlling shareholder signs agreements to transfer stake in Tianrun Crankshaft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2(Reuters) - Tianrun Crankshaft Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder signed an agreement to transfer 12 percent stake to the company’s actual controller Xing Yunbo, for 630.2 million yuan

* Says controlling shareholder signed an agreement to transfer 11.3 percent stake to a Shandong-based intelligent technology limited partnership, for 590.4 million yuan

* Says controlling shareholder holds 15.5 percent stake in the company after the transactions

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/vCikuM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.