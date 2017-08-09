FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Controlling shareholder to transfer shares of Beijing Jingyuntong Technology
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 9, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Controlling shareholder to transfer shares of Beijing Jingyuntong Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9(Reuters) - Beijing Jingyuntong Technology Co Ltd

* Says co’s controlling shareholder, a Beijing-based firm, plans to transfer 22.4 percent stake (448 million shares) in the co to its shareholder Feng Huanpei for 1.92 billion yuan in total (4.275 yuan per share)

* Says co’s controlling shareholder will hold 35.1 percent stake in the co, down from 57.5 percent

* Feng Huanpei will hold 22.5 percent stake in the co, up from 0.1 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SYh17d

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.