FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Controlling shareholder to transfer shares of Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town to two firms
Sections
Featured
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Top News
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Technology
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
U.S.
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 27, 2017 / 5:15 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Controlling shareholder to transfer shares of Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town to two firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27(Reuters) - Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder, Overseas Chinese Town Holdings Company plans to transfer 531.7 million shares of the company to two firms, which are wholly owned by State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and no payment needed for the shares transfer

* Says its controlling shareholder will cut stake in the company to 47 percent from 53.5 percent

* Says the two firms will increase stake in the company to 3.2 percent respectively

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7nk4Mf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.