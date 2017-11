Nov 6 (Reuters) - Contura Energy Inc:

* Now expects its 2017 CAPP cost of coal sales per ton to range from $72.00 to $74.00​

* Capital expenditures estimates for 2017 are reduced to a range of $80 million to $90 million​

* Expects total shipments to be in range of 45.2 to 49.4 million tons across all operations for full-year 2017