Aug 3 (Reuters) - CONVATEC GROUP PLC:

* ‍NIGEL CLERKIN, CURRENT CFO, HAS DECIDED NOT TO RELOCATE HIS FAMILY FROM DUBLIN AND CONSEQUENTLY WILL LEAVE COMPANY​

* ‍EXPECTED THAT CLERKIN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS POSITION AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY AND CFO UNTIL 31 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍APPOINTMENT OF FRANK SCHULKES AS CFO DESIGNATE, EFFECTIVE TODAY, BECOMING CFO ON 31 OCTOBER 2017​