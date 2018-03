March 7 (Reuters) - Convenience Retail Asia Ltd:

* ‍FY REVENUE HK$5.09 BILLION, UP 4.6%​

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$150.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$139.6 MILLION

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 14 HK CENTS PER SHARE​

* FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES UP 4.2%