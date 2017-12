BRIEF-Convergeone Announces Combination With Forum Merger to Become Nasdaq-Listed Co, With Anticipated Enterprise Value Of About $1.2 Bln

Dec 1 (Reuters) - CONVERGEONE:

* CONVERGEONE ANNOUNCES COMBINATION WITH FORUM MERGER CORPORATION TO BECOME PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

* CONVERGEONE SAYS DEAL WILL ENABLE CO TO BECOME A NASDAQ-LISTED PUBLIC CO, WITH AN ANTICIPATED INITIAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $1.2 BILLION

* CONVERGEONE - IMMEDIATELY UPON CONSUMMATION OF TRANSACTION, FORUM WILL CHANGE ITS NAME TO CONVERGEONE

* CONVERGEONE - CLEARLAKE WILL REMAIN LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN COMBINED COMPANY UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

* CONVERGEONE- ON COMPLETION OF BUSINESS COMBINATION, COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY JOHN A. MCKENNA JR. AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO

* CONVERGEONE - PART OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO EXISTING CONVERGEONE SHAREHOLDERS WILL CONSIST OF SHARES OF FORUM COMMON STOCK

* CONVERGEONE - EXISTING CONVERGEONE SHAREHOLDERS HAVE POTENTIAL TO RECEIVE AN EARNOUT IF CERTAIN CONVERGEONE ADJUSTED. EBITDA TARGETS ARE MET

* CONVERGEONE-AFTER REDEMPTIONS, BALANCE OF ABOUT $175 MILLION WITH $144 MILLION IN PLACEMENTS TO BE USED TO PAY EXISTING CO SHAREHOLDERS CASH CONSIDERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: