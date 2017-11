Nov 7 (Reuters) - Convergys Corp

* Convergys reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 revenue $688 million versus I/B/E/S view $692.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Convergys Corp - ‍confirming 2017 outlook with revenue and eps at lower end of guidance ranges based on continued softness in communications sector​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: