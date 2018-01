Jan 25 (Reuters) - Convergys Corp:

* ‍CONVERGYS ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION PLAN​

* ‍PRESIDENT AND CEO ANDREA AYERS TO DEPART CONVERGYS​

* ‍BOARD HAS INITIATED A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY AYERS’ SUCCESSOR​

* COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.85, REVENUE VIEW $2.80 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S