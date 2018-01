Jan 3 (Reuters) - Convoy Global Holdings Ltd:

* RECEIVED A PETITION ISSUED ON 29 DEC 2017 FILED BY AN INDIVIDUAL NAMED ZHU XIAO YAN

* ‍PETITIONER, ZHU XIAO YAN​, IS A SHAREHOLDER OF COMPANY

* ‍PETITION FILED IN HK COURT AGAINST CHO KWAI CHEE ROY, WONG LEE MAN QUINCY, KWOK HIU KWAN, CHEN PEI XIONG, CO & FOUR OF ITS UNITS

* PETITION IS SCHEDULED TO BE HEARD ON 19 JANUARY 2018 & COMPANY IS CURRENTLY SEEKING LEGAL ADVICE IN RESPECT OF PETITION