BRIEF-Cookbiz announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Nov. 28

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cookbiz Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Nov. 28, 2017, under the symbol “6558”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 422,800 common shares, comprised of newly issued 300,000 shares and privately held 122,800 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,070 yen per share with total offering amount will be 875.2 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Daiwa Securities Co Ltd, Nomura Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, SBI Securities Co Ltd and Ace Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriters for this offer