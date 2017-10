Sept 15 (Reuters) - Copa Holdings Sa

* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for August 2017

* Copa Holdings SA - load factor for month was 85.1 pct, a 1.4 pct point increase when compared to August 2016

* Copa Holdings SA - preliminary ASM (mm) for August 2,134.0 up 14.2pct

* Copa Holdings SA - preliminary RPM for August 1,815.8 (mm) , up 16.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: