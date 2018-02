BRIEF-Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For January 2018

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Copa Holdings Sa:

* COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR JANUARY 2018

* COPA HOLDINGS SA - ‍FOR MONTH OF JANUARY 2018, COPA HOLDINGS’ SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.8% YEAR OVER YEAR​

* COPA HOLDINGS SA - ‍FOR MONTH OF JANUARY 2018, COPA HOLDINGS’ SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR MONTH WAS 84.0%, A 0.4 PERCENTAGE POINT INCREASE VERSUS JANUARY 2017​

* COPA HOLDINGS SA - FOR JANUARY 2018, COPA HOLDINGS’ SYSTEM-WIDE​ ‍ASMS INCREASED 5.4 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: